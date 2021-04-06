SASKATOON -- More vaccines are being put into arms at the SaskTel Centre on Tuesday as the Saskatoon Tribal Council adds its resources to the fight against COVID-19.

With funding from Indigenous Services Canada, the Saskatoon Tribal Council made the decision a month ago to set up the vaccination clinic in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

While the council’s aim is to get Indigenous people vaccinated they are also opening it up to non-Indigenous people. Anyone can register online.

They plan to give out 800 doses in total, running three days a week until they are used up.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says the process so far has gone smoothly and response has been positive from the public.

Arcand hopes the STC can do its part through this clinic to help end the pandemic.

“We’ve seen too many people in our communities perish because of COVID-19. We’ve seen a lot of loved ones lost where families couldn’t go to hospitals and be with them on their last moments on earth,” Arcand told CTV News.

This clinic also offers Indigenous smudging with elders on site as well as transportation.