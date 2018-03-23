

Winter weather is sweeping across Saskatchewan’s southern half, creating slick roads and poor driving conditions throughout the region.

The province’s Highway Hotline shows winter driving conditions on nearly all highways in central and southern Saskatchewan, and Environment Canada states travel may be “hazardous” in some areas.

The weather agency has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings, as well as blowing snow advisories, for several parts of the province.

“Strong gusty winds combined with heavy snow this morning is reducing visibility to less than 800 metres,” an advisory for the Saskatoon area reads.

RCMP have issued a news release advising of poor road conditions and reduced visibility in numerous parts of the province, and police in Saskatoon have sent out two media releases asking motorists to reduce speeds.

The police service responded to six collisions between 11:30 a.m. and when the snow began falling in the city, and also responded to an incident in which a semi jackknifed on Circle Drive, near 22nd Street.

The incident was at least the second across the province Friday involving a jackknifed semi. Another truck jackknifed on Highway 14 near Macklin, Sask.

Neither Saskatoon police nor the RCMP directly confirmed winter weather as the causes of the semi incidents, but media releases from both police agencies about the reports advised of the winter driving conditions.

Snowfall totals in some regions — specifically in the Regina area and the southernmost parts of the province — may reach 10 centimetres by the time the storm tapers off Friday evening, according to Environment Canada. Saskatoon is expected to see five centimetres.

