Semi jackknifes, blocks lanes on Highway 14 near Macklin
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 11:06AM CST
A section of Highway 14 near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border is closed after a semi jackknifed across both lanes.
The incident occurred about five kilometres east of Macklin, Sask., according to RCMP, who are not recommending travel in the area because of a winter storm.
The closure is expected to last two to three hours.
