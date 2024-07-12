Wildfire prompts evacuation alert along Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary

A wildfire near a stretch of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary has prompted evacuation warnings in some communities.

People in Flin Flon, Man., and in Creighton and Denare Beach in Saskatchewan have been told to prepare emergency bags and be ready to evacuate on short notice.

The Wilson fire, located several kilometres from Creighton, is not contained. Town officials say on social media a fresh-air centre is being set up for vulnerable people because of smoke from the blaze.

Denare Beach says on its website there are concerns those in the village may lose highway access and suffer power outages.

"The Village of Denare Beach is still on evacuation alert so please remain diligent and prepared," the village said in a post on Facebook Friday morning.

"The water bombers are working the fire along with ground crews. A fresh aire centre will be made available, if required, to residents in the meeting room of the Denareplex."

Creighton municipal officials are asking people to conserve water and say sprinklers have been set up on some town infrastructure as a precaution.

Fire bans were issued across the region Thursday, as the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said a week-long heat wave had created ideal conditions for the spread of wildfires.

The provincial firefighting agency said it currently has air tankers, helicopter support and a crew on the Wilson fire, along with air tankers flown in from Manitoba.

There are currently 20 uncontained wildfires burning in Saskatchewan, according to the SPSA.

-With Canadian Press files