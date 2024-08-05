Sask. RCMP looking to arrest Jordan Peterson — not that one

The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has an arrest warrant out for Jordan Peterson — no, not that one, he’s a 31-year-old Prince Albert man who police say sped away from officers in a stolen truck.

Members of the RCMP’s warrant enforcement team were in Ahtahkakoop First Nation last week for an unrelated matter when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Big River earlier that morning, the RCMP said in a news release on Friday. Two people were inside the vehicle.

Officers flashed the emergency lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but police say the vehicle sped off, nearly hitting the RCMP’s cruiser, heading west down Highway 790.

The RCMP says the officers initially followed the vehicle, and they reported seeing the driver and passenger switch places when the vehicle briefly began to slow down. When the suspects sped up again, officers didn’t match their speed out of respect for public safety, but continued to follow in their direction.

Later, police watched as the truck turned down an unmarked dirt trail and officers decided to follow with a drone rather than risk the poor road conditions.

The stolen truck Sask. RCMP found abandoned near a wooded area in the Big River region. (Courtesy: RCMP)

The officers tracked down the truck near a wooded area and enlisted the Big River detachment’s ATV to look for the suspects. They found one of the suspects walking in a nearby field and arrested her at the scene.

Twenty-six-year-old Givanna Ratt, from Ahtahkakoop First Nation is charged with robbery, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and flight from police.

Police are still looking for the other suspect, 31-year-old Jordan Peterson from Prince Albert to face charges including possession of stolen property and flight from a peace officer.

The RCMP’s warrant enforcement team is asking the public to report any sightings of Peterson, who they say is about five-feet, ten inches tall and around 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple words tattooed on his hands and diamond shapes tattooed on his left forearm.

His photo is above.

If you see him, the RCMP cautions not to approach, and call your local police service.

Ahtahkakoop is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.