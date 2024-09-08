Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon

Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.

Every year since the incident, the Justice for Baeleigh walk has brought together the family, close friends and loved ones of Baeleigh.

Baeleigh's mother Rochelle Dubois did not wish to speak at the event. Baeleigh's aunt Rhane Mahingen stepped in to speak about her memory.

"She was always out in the community, with her cousins, her aunts, or her uncle. They used to play together in the park. When my brother ran into them when we'd walk home," Said Mahingen.

She recounts her best memory of her late niece.

"I've always spent time with Baeleigh, there wasn't a moment we weren't apart. One day when we were picking up her sister from daycare I picked her up and she said; 'you know auntie, you'd be an amazing mother,'" recalled Mahingen.

Around 100 people attended the event, the show of support year after year.

"It means the world to see the support for my niece is monumental. Words cannot express how much this means to me. I'm doing my best to keep in a lot of emotions a lot of tears, not just tears of sorrow but tears of joy for how many people have come out, and how many people she has touched in her short life," said Mahingen.

The group started their walk from the crosswalk where Baeleigh had lost her life. They were escorted by police as the streets they walked closed down. and proceeded to eat lunch in a nearby park, sharing stories of Baeleigh, and how to further their push for justice.