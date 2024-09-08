Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire

Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.

At around noon on Sept. 5, a 15-year-old female student was doused in a flammable substance and set ablaze. She is currently hospitalized in Edmonton.

A 14-year-old girl, also a student, appeared in court on Friday. She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson.

“My younger cousin, Rebecca, was the victim in a horrific attack at Evan Hardy High School that has left her hospitalized in Edmonton,” Ariel Morin said in a post on GoFundMe.

“Rebecca is a bright light in our family. She is witty and humorous, with many skills and talents.”

Morin says the campaign aims to help Rebecca’s parents deal with expenses that come with traveling from Saskatoon to Edmonton and to relieve some stress and worry as they will be away from home for an undetermined length of time.

“The road ahead of this recent tragedy is expected to be long. We are here in person and in prayer to support Rebecca and the family,” Morin said.

The fundraiser, with a goal of $25,000, had already raised nearly $55,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Friends and colleagues of a teacher who intervened during the incident, Sean Hayes, launched a separate online fundraiser Sunday asking community to help him “during this critical time.”

“Mr. Hayes has always been a pillar of support and care for his students, and his quick thinking during this emergency truly highlights his exceptional character,” Hayes’ friend and colleague Allie Cameron said in a post on GoFundMe. “His heroic actions were nothing short of extraordinary and embody the very best of what it means to be an educator.”

The campaign aims to raise funds for medical expenses, counseling services, and other costs. As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected over $8,600 towards its $10,000 goal.

Following the incident, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that the classes were cancelled on Thursday afternoon, Friday and Monday. However, the school will remain open and counselling services will be available for students.