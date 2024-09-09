Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Saskatchewan RCMP detailed the incident in a news release published late Sunday night.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Shellbrook RCMP received a report of an assault on the first nation. Officers responded to the scene where a confrontation involving a man forced officers to take cover.

The suspect fled inside a nearby home. RCMP noted that two adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police contained the scene and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called in.

During the police response, RCMP say a firearm was discharged and the suspect was injured as a result.

Officers on scene provided life-saving efforts until paramedics responded.

The man, who was from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

His family has been notified, according to RCMP.

As a result of the incident, one officer is receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

As required by law, SIRT was notified of the death and will investigate the circumstances surrounding it, including Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased.

Saskatchewan RCMP directed all further inquiries to SIRT as the investigation is underway.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is located approximately 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.