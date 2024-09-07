'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon

Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.

Artisan goods, art, food trucks and street performers lined the streets and the sound of music from dozens of artists hung in the air.

The festival could not have come at a better time, the early September weather uncharacteristically warm in the high 20s. The festival set up misting tents to help participants beat the heat.

The event was hosted by the Broadway Business Improvement District.

"The street comes alive with the sidewalk sale. We've got sidewalk sales, we've got vendors, we've got a childrens zone," BID executive director Anne Marie-Cey said.

The fall is fast approaching. This weekend being one of the last this season of the hot temperatures.

"Its a nice way to celebrate the end of summer moving into the fall," said Marie-Cey.

The sidewalk sale has been running for 41 years, and they hope to bring it back for a 42nd next year.