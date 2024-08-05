SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Detached trailer on Circle Drive leads to road closures

    A Saskatoon Police Service crest can be seen in this file photo. A Saskatoon Police Service crest can be seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Saskatoon police were on scene of an incident involving a detached trailer Monday afternoon.

    Just after 2 p.m., police reported that officers were on scene in the area of Circle Drive and Laurier Drive southbound after a trailer had detached from a vehicle.

    Police asked commuters to avoid the area as road closures were put into effect so that crews could remove the trailer.

    In an update at 4:13 p.m., police revealed that the work had been completed and the road restrictions had ended.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News