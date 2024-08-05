Detached trailer on Circle Drive leads to road closures

Saskatoon police were on scene of an incident involving a detached trailer Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., police reported that officers were on scene in the area of Circle Drive and Laurier Drive southbound after a trailer had detached from a vehicle.

Police asked commuters to avoid the area as road closures were put into effect so that crews could remove the trailer.

In an update at 4:13 p.m., police revealed that the work had been completed and the road restrictions had ended.