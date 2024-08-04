Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.

Fringe Festivals across the world are known for their theatre acts, and bringing entertainment from the fringes of the performing arts world into the mainstream, but Saskatoon's festival aims to do more.

Portions of Broadway Avenue and adjacent streets are closed off, and tents adorn the side streets.

Philippa Williams is the outdoor festival manager with the Fringe Festival.

"Fringe is where art and community combine," Williams said.

Special decorations are set up across the festival grounds.

"Our vibe is colouring outside the lines, you’re going to see all of our decor is blobby, it’s whacky. We've got bright pop art colours going on outside," Williams explained.

The outdoor festival helps draw in larger crowds.

"Different fringes across the world have slowly expanded that into being outdoor visual artists, and outdoor performers. Not every fringe festival has an outdoor festival as large as ours," she added.

On Sunday, the fringe festival hosted a fun run, a race that tracked across Broadway Bridge and through the Meewasin Valley.

Refreshments and snacks were waiting for participants as they crossed the finish line.

Saskatoon's Fringe Festival continues until August 10th.