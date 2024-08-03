A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in Moose Jaw.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Moose Jaw reached a high of 39.6 C, breaking the old record of 35 C for Aug. 2 set in 1925.
A record also fell in Regina with the temperature climbing to 38.5 C, beating the old record of 35.6 for Aug. 2 set in 1947.
Temperature records were also broken in Weyburn (36.5 ), Rockglen (38.5), Coronach (39.7) and Assiniboia (39.1).
Assiniboia and Coronach were both recognized as the hottest spots in Canada by ECCC at one point Friday afternoon.
The average daytime highs for Regina and Moose Jaw this time of year are about 26 C and 27 C, according to ECCC.
Saskatoon reached 30.2 C on Friday, according to ECCC. Far off the record of 37.8 C set in 1922.
Cooler weather is in the forecast following the weekend for much of the province.
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games.
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Canadians win silver, bronze in Olympic men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo has won the silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Donald Trump proposes to debate Harris on Fox, her campaign calls him 'scared'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany's Nuerburgring auto racing track
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
