A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon

Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in Moose Jaw.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Moose Jaw reached a high of 39.6 C, breaking the old record of 35 C for Aug. 2 set in 1925.

A record also fell in Regina with the temperature climbing to 38.5 C, beating the old record of 35.6 for Aug. 2 set in 1947.

Temperature records were also broken in Weyburn (36.5 ), Rockglen (38.5), Coronach (39.7) and Assiniboia (39.1).

Assiniboia and Coronach were both recognized as the hottest spots in Canada by ECCC at one point Friday afternoon.

The average daytime highs for Regina and Moose Jaw this time of year are about 26 C and 27 C, according to ECCC.

Saskatoon reached 30.2 C on Friday, according to ECCC. Far off the record of 37.8 C set in 1922.

Cooler weather is in the forecast following the weekend for much of the province.