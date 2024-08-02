Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon

It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.

Filippa Williams, a spokesperson for the festival detailed what attendees can expect.

"We've got theatre coming from across the world, across all genres. We've got four magicians this year, all different styles, all world-class," Williams said.

Magic is a significant highlight this year, with 20 per cent of the shows featuring magic acts.

Among these is Keith Brown, who is blending magic, improv, and storytelling in his show "Absolute Magic."

"There's a lot of stuff that the audience provides me. They could give me an answer, ask a question, give me a card, they could make a drawing for me. I really don't know until it happens. So as much as I can practice, there's only so much I can practice. I'm really waiting for Saskatoon to show up and have fun at the Cosmos Centre," Brown said.

Chase Barber from Orlando is another performer making waves at this year's festival. He is debuting his improv comedy and music show "Grab Bag Cabaret" in Saskatoon.

"Last year I was just a street performer between my two big festivals, Winnipeg and Edmonton. This year I was lucky enough, the lottery gods shined down on me, and here I am performing a show with a roof for the first time in town," said Barber.

Organizers emphasize that the Fringe is about spotlighting art forms that aren't mainstream and bringing them to the forefront. This year's lineup promises to be anything but ordinary.