SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon

    Share

    It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.

    Filippa Williams, a spokesperson for the festival detailed what attendees can expect.

    "We've got theatre coming from across the world, across all genres. We've got four magicians this year, all different styles, all world-class," Williams said.

    Magic is a significant highlight this year, with 20 per cent of the shows featuring magic acts.

    Among these is Keith Brown, who is blending magic, improv, and storytelling in his show "Absolute Magic."

    "There's a lot of stuff that the audience provides me. They could give me an answer, ask a question, give me a card, they could make a drawing for me. I really don't know until it happens. So as much as I can practice, there's only so much I can practice. I'm really waiting for Saskatoon to show up and have fun at the Cosmos Centre," Brown said.

    Get Saskatoon's top stories delivered to your inbox every weekday morning

    Chase Barber from Orlando is another performer making waves at this year's festival. He is debuting his improv comedy and music show "Grab Bag Cabaret" in Saskatoon.

    "Last year I was just a street performer between my two big festivals, Winnipeg and Edmonton. This year I was lucky enough, the lottery gods shined down on me, and here I am performing a show with a roof for the first time in town," said Barber.

    Organizers emphasize that the Fringe is about spotlighting art forms that aren't mainstream and bringing them to the forefront. This year's lineup promises to be anything but ordinary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News