What it's like being the WHL’s winningest goaltender ever

Saskatoon Blades’ goaltender Nolan Maier clearly remembers the moment the seconds ticked off the clock and he became the all-time winningest goaltender in Western Hockey League history.

“It was pretty surreal,” he said.

“It was a weight off the shoulders a bit, kind of worrying about it all year and kind of having it in the back of my mind, but it was just an amazing experience and I’m so grateful for it.”

The 21-year-old recorded the 121st win of his career over the Prince Albert Raiders last Friday, moving ahead of Corey Hirsch and Tyson Sexsmith to set the record.

Maier also holds several Blades’ goaltending records, including most games played (215), wins, (121), shutouts (12), and saves (5,753).

He admits he’s heard talk about him being the top Blades goaltender of all-time.

“A little bit,” he said.

“At the end of the day I'm still me and nothing changes, just a number that kind of goes up in history, but I'm still the same, so I try not to think about like that.”

“He’s the best goalie I’ve every played with,” said teammate and roommate on the road Kyle Crnkovic.

“He's always working hard and he's a great teammate, so to see him get that I think everyone was so pumped and couldn't have happened to a better guy.”

“His work, his passion for the game, his professionalism allows him to always be prepared to be at his best,” said Blades’ head coach Brennen Sonne.

“He prepares extremely well, extremely diligently. I think I think those are the keys to his consistency. I mean, he's played a lot and he does everything he can to make sure he's ready to go.”

Maier is still undrafted by the NHL. Many of the goaltenders he’s surpassed on the all-time lists have enjoyed long professional careers and the 21-year-old hopes holding the WHL wins record might get him a better shot at making it to the world’s best hockey league.

“I'd like to think so a little bit,” he said. “I think it helps and it’s pretty cool to get that, but I’m just worrying about playoffs right now so I can make it past this level.”

His coach says he’s already got the right mindset.

“For me, he's a pro,” said Sonne.

"I was in pro for four years, I see what the pro guys do. He's a pro to me.”

There was only one negative thing brought up about Maier, and it was something only a roommate could know.

"He snores a little bit if he's really tired, but that's about it,” said Crnkovic.

“That’s the only bad thing I can say.”