SASKATOON -- Wexit Saskatchewan is a registered political party in Saskatchewan effective Tuesday, the province’s Chief Electoral Officer announced.

“Elections Saskatchewan has verified that Wexit Saskatchewan’s application to become a registered political party meets all requirements of The Election Act, 1996,” Michael Boda said in a news release.

The act requires a prospective party to submit a petition signed by no fewer than 2,500 voters, 1,000 of whom must live in at least 10 different constituencies, with a minimum of 100 voters from each of those constituencies.

All signatures on the petition must have been written within six months of the date the political party’s application was submitted.

March 10 is the first day that Wexit Saskatchewan can issue tax receipts for contributions.

The province now has six registered political parties.