SASKATOON -- Wexit Saskatchewan says its applied for official party status with Elections Saskatchewan.

“No time to waste! We’re getting prepared today,” the group says in a Feb. 29 Facebook post asking those interested in running under the Wexit banner to contact them.

Under Saskatchewan's fixed election law, an election must be held no later than Oct. 26.

However, Premier Scott Moe has not ruled out an early writ drop.

Wexit Saskatchewan takes aim at the Sask Party on its Facebook page, accusing it, among other things, of helping the federal Liberals "shut down" the province’s energy sector.