Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'

Jacob Donohue is unclear if he’ll get home to see his family for Christmas after leaving Toronto yesterday.

“I was supposed to fly out this morning. They delayed, delayed, delayed and then cancelled my flight,” Donohue told CTV News.

Over the noon hour Tuesday, he was sleeping on the airport floor using his duffle bag as a pillow.

“I slept here last night,” he said.

Donohue is a student studying at Queens University in Kingston.

This is his first time travelling solo and because his plan was to get from Ontario to Vancouver, he didn’t pack any cold weather gear. He doesn’t want to venture out of the airport.

“It’s going to be pretty cold here and I don’t have a plan. I can’t rebook or get a flight out for a couple days. It’s freezing outside,” he said

With all that uncertainty he’s not sure if he’ll see his family for Christmas in Vancouver or be stuck in Saskatoon or another airport.

“That’s what I’m worried about. I don’t know. I’ll have to call my parents and I just don’t know what I’m going to do at the moment.”

He’s one of many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport that had their travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.

In a tweet sent around 9:30 Tuesday morning, the airport warned travellers that "extreme weather across Canada" is causing some flight delays.

As of 1:30 p.m. there were more than a dozen flights listed on the airport's website that were either delayed or cancelled.

CJ Dushinski with the airport tells CTV News they’re hoping the weather clears up soon so the flights can resume.

“Hoping that we can get back to where we need to be to prepare for that really busy day on Friday,” said Dushinski, VP of business development and service quality at Skyxe.

“By Friday we’re hoping everything will be operational and smooth but it’s been a challenge.”

Travellers are advised to check directly with carriers to confirm the status of their flights well in advance of travel according to Dushinski.