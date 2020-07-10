SASKATOON -- Marking the second anniversary of the disappearance of a North Battleford woman, friends and family of Ashley Morin, gathered to remember the 31-year-old.

Morin was reported missing on July 10, 2018 from North Battleford. Since then the RCMP said it believes Morin was the victim of a homicide.

A small crowd gathered in front of the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters and began walking to North Battleford, a trek expected to take three days.

“We keep pushing ourselves saying ‘Ashley is out there somewhere,’” said Krista Fox, a friend and spokesperson for the family.

“We gotta keep going, we can’t give up, we give up now then we’ve given up and we won’t do that. We will go to the ends of earth to bring our girl home.”

Fox said following the walk from Saskatoon to North Battleford last year, tips concerning Morin's disappearance came in, and Fox is hopeful for more information to come forward after this year’s march.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron spoke to the group before they set out, expressing his sympathy to the family for what they’re going through.

“The hopelessness that the family feels … we pray with the family and we stand with the family that one day we hope for the best outcome that she comes home alive to be with you guys,” he said.

During the investigation into Morin’s disappearance RCMP said they haven’t found any cell phone, social media or banking activity since she was reported missing.

Last year investigators released a blurry image of a two-toned windowless van believed to be connected to Morin’s disappearance.

Mounties said it was on the corner of 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford, July 10, 2018, around 9:30 p.m., one one of the locations RCMP say Morin was last seen,