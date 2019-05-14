Community members in North Battleford have started an online auction to help raise funds to “entice” people with information on Ashley Morin’s disappearance to come forward.

Morin, who was 31 at the time, went missing July 10, 2018.

On Friday, Alexis Christensen and Leslie-Ann Smith started the fundraiser to help “bring Ash home.”

“Not only are we raising money, but we are also raising awareness,” Christensen said. “It keeps her name out there and if a conscience doesn’t bring somebody forward, maybe reward money would.”

Local community members and businesses have been donating items to the Auction for Ashley Facebook page where people then bid on the items. The goal is to raise $15,000 before the auction closes May 20.

“She’s an important member of our community and we want her back,” Christensen said.