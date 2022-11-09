'We're still fighting for them': Métis Veterans honoured at Indigenous Veterans Day service

A service to honour Métis Veterans was hosted by the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) at Batoche.

This is the second year MN–S held an Indigenous Veterans Day service. Representatives from different regions of the province gathered to pay respects.

The service included an Act of Remembrance read in Mischif by Métis Veteran Felix Merasty, in Cree by Elder Josie Searson, and in English by John Belanger. There was also a tribute to the contribution of Métis women in Canada’s war efforts.

Veterans at the service said they were moved by the celebration.

“It means a lot to me to come here (Batoche). It's like a home when I come here,” said Felix Merasty, Veteran with MN–S.

“This ceremony means so much to me because my late dad was a Veteran, a World War II Veteran.”

Merasty says the service was also important in remembering the Métis' involvement in the war. Something that was not properly recognized by the government until 2019.

“We’re still fighting for them, for the families to get compensated for the lost ones that were wounded or died in the wars. Because it means a lot to them for the recognition, and today we recognize all the veterans,” said Merasty.

The tribute to Métis women was vital to Josie Searson, Elder, Scout, and Veteran with MN–S. She says doing this will break the stereotype that soldiers are all men.

“When I was in the Armed Forces, I saw a lot of women doing a variety of roles and I think that’s really important to recognize that women can play a role also in the Armed Forces,” said Searson.

Searson added it was important to continue talking about the stories of all the heroes who fought in the war.

Glen McCallum, President of MN–S was happy to be able to celebrate another service for the Métis heroes.

“It’s beautiful to see, to be able to tell that story, putting it on live stream for others to see. To be able to be here and tell the story. It’s beautiful to see because those are the times that we come together as Canadians to be able to see the importance of what role our Veterans play, and why we get to be proud to be free as Canadians.”

McCallum says services like this will get bigger in the days to come. He hopes to get stories of Métis Veterans to more people to remind them not to forget the importance of history.