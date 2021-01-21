SASKATOON -- Regina pharmacist Myla Bulych says she, along with many other pharmacists in Saskatchewan, are ready and willing to give out the COVID-19 vaccine, but are waiting for direction from the province.

“We’re expecting to get the call and want to help however we can,” Bulych told CTV News.

Bulych said patients ask daily when they’re going to be able to get the COVID-19 shot at the pharmacy — a question pharmacists also want to know.

“At this point, we haven’t been given any information, but based on the needs of the patient, we seem to be in high demand as we’re very accessible — there’s over 400 pharmacies across the province,” she said.

Bulych also pointed to the fact that pharmacists are comfortable giving out vaccines, especially when it comes to the flu shot.

Myla Bulych, registered pharmacistAs eager as most pharmacists are to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Bulych said there are a number of logistical concerns that need to be addressed first, likeensuring pharmacies have the proper equipment to store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the required temperatures.

Vaccine supply is another concern, she said.

“When there’s enough vaccines available for it to make sense that pharmacies can assist, then we’ll be getting the word at that point.”

After that, changes will also need to be made at the regulatory level to allow pharmacists to administer the vaccine and determine who is eligible to receive it at that point, according to Bulych.

There’s also the question of whether pharmacists will be vaccinated before they start to administer the vaccine.

Pharmacists are expected to be vaccinated during Phase Two of the Saskatchewan government’s rollout plan, but no date has been set.

“Ideally we would prefer to be vaccinated before we’re giving the vaccine, but there are other health professionals that work in higher risk situations than us,” Bulych said.

“We will be doing our best when the time comes to give a COVID vaccine to be screening out people that might increase our risk of contracting COVID.”

Dawn Martin, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, said it is important for the government to utilize all of the resources it has at hand during this process and that includes all health care providers such as pharmacists.

“It’s kind of all hands on deck at this point,” she said.

“They’re ready to roll up their sleeves to get the shot and they’re really ready to roll up other people’s sleeves to give the shot, and we just have to figure out the right time for that to happen.”

Martin anticipates the vaccine demand will start to ramp up in April when distribution moves to the general public.

“I think that’s where pharmacists are going to be really, really needed and really involved... to make sure that there is really good access right across the province and certainly at perhaps more convenient times for folks so that they can get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Martin added that there may even be opportunities for pharmacists to help on a volunteer-basis right now with priority populations at mass vaccination clinics in the province. Something Bulych said she’d be willing to do.

“I’d be happy to do it, whether it’s in a community pharmacy or out in a clinic. We’re just waiting for the word and pharmacists will be there to help in the system however we can.”

According to the government of Saskatchewan’s website, it will consider when pharmacies can deliver COVID-19 vaccines when supply and delivery logistics allow. It said this will likely occur this year.