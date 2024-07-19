'We're doing the right thing': Sask. Métis nations gather for annual Back to Batoche

Métis nations from across the country, along with thousands of attendees, have come together for a half-week of music, entertainment, and celebration of Métis culture at the annual "Back to Batoche" festival.

"Just like any other get-together, it's very nice to be back in the homelands and learn! Because it's not a very well-known heritage," Chris Vanvedore, a vendor at the event said.

The festivities kicked off on Friday with an opening ceremony. Dignitaries from federal, provincial, Métis, and First Nations organizations spoke about current affairs, bridging divides, and strengthening the Métis community.

Glen McCallum, president of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan, emphasized the importance of these gatherings.

"There's a lot more conversations to be had with the Métis people right across our province. It's a very good start though. It shows the evidence is there to be able to see the happiness and the true spirit of the Métis coming out in the relationship that we're building with the government," McCallum said.

Earl McKay, a Métis artist selling his work at the event, found solace in his craft.

"I was from the Sixties Scoop, and during that time, in order to get away from it, I focused on art," said McKay.

A central theme of this year's event is nations coming together.

"It feels good that we're doing the right thing. To be able to be inclusive of everyone. Not only Métis but First Nations people and non-indigenous peoples. To be able to be a part of that, to be able to know, more importantly, that we're doing our job in order to be friends," said McCallum.

Back to Batoche is held on the grounds of the historic Battle of Batoche, one of the last stands of the Métis during the Northwest Resistance.

The festival serves as a testament to their resilience, showing that they are still here, and as the event grows year after year, it proves that their community is not shrinking but growing.