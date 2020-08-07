SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Hilltops coach Tom Sargeant says he is disappointed by this week’s news that the season has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, he remains hopeful for the future.

“In these interesting tough times, we'll get through it. I still am figuring out, game planning how we can continue to work as a team, to give us the best chance to be great in 2021. So we'll just change our goals, our focus, and as I said, we'll start working towards the future."

The Hilltops were on a six-year straight championship run when the news hit, something Sargeant is eager to continue when coming back.

“We had high expectations running into this year as well,” said Coach Sargeant. “So, at the end of the day running 6-0 is pretty special and we’ll take a year off and, you know what, then we’ll go for seven in a row, we’ll just keep things in perspective.”

He is also keeping his players in mind.

“One of the most important things I believe is that the five-year players will be another year.”

“And, as I’ve said, they deserve a better send off then certainly whats taking place right now.”

The Canadian Junior Football League plans to kick off again next year.