SASKATOON -- It seems the only thing that could stop the Saskatoon Hilltops from winning another championship was a pandemic.

In a press release, the Canadian Junior Football League stated ‘it is not feasible to operate a regular season or playoffs for the 2020 season. Our focus and attention will now be on our return-to-play for the 2021 season.’

CJFL Commissioner Jim Pankovich is disappointed, but says the priority is the health and safety of all.

“Our teams play an important role in their communities,” he said. “All CJFL teams will continue to engage with their players and communities as regional public health regulations allow.”

The Saskatoon Hilltops have won the last six Canadian Bowls, and 13 of the last 19.