SASKATOON -- Volunteers in Kindersley have found a way for the community to come together while staying physically distant.

The Men's Action Plan group is organizing a curbside food drive for the local food bank.

"We had to think outside the box and get creative, because of the COVID-19 distancing rules," said Barry Andrew, an organizer of the food drive.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Kindersley residents are encouraged to put non-perishable food on their curbs, and drivers will pick up the items.

Thirty-three drivers have signed up to help with pickups and deliveries.

"In Saskatchewan, when something needs to get done, everybody just rolls up their sleeves," Andrew told CTV News.

Andrew said the food drive is a way to help people who may be struggling during this pandemic.

"A lot of people are out of work right now, at no fault of their own, so we knew we had to do something to contribute to the community to help these individuals out."

The Men's Action Plan advocates for mental health supports, and organizes networking events in Kindersley.