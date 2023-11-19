Wastewater data shows this Sask. city has the highest traces of meth and cocaine in Canada

A new report from Statistics Canada says Prince Albert had the most methamphetamine and cocaine in its wastewater per capita in Canada.

According to the federal agency, Canadian cities displayed large levels of meth compared to other countries worldwide.

These observations are based on new data released from the Canadian Wastewater Survey (CWS), which began in Canada in 2019.

Wastewater data contributes to a better understanding of current drug use and emerging trends.

“The latest report from the Public Health Agency of Canada on opioid and stimulant-related harms in Canada indicates that approximately half of apparent accidental opioid toxicity deaths also involved a stimulant,” the agency said.