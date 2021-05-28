SASKATOON -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man wanted after a 15-month long human trafficking investigation by the Saskatoon Police VICE and Human Trafficking Unit.

In July 2019, VICE investigators became aware of a man who was involved in sex trafficking, police said in a news release.

During the investigation it was learned that an underage victim had been trafficked in Saskatoon, police say.

The victim and the accused were known to each other, however investigators believe there may be other victims.

Ahmed Adam faces multiple charges. Police say he may be in Saskatoon but has ties to other communities in western Canada, including Calgary and Edmonton.

He is described as six-foot-three and 195 lbs.

Anyone with information on this investigation or his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service.