Police investigating after armed robbery at Saskatoon store

Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 Block of 8th Street East.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the robbery but they were unable to locate the suspect, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said after speaking with the store’s staff, officers learned that a man entered the store brandishing a knife and proceeded to take cash from the register.

There were no injuries, according to police.

SPS said they continue to investigate the incident and locate the suspect. Everyone with information is asking to contact police.