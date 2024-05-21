Inmate dies at Sask. Regional Psychiatric Centre

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says Kevin Stuart, an inmate from Regional Psychiatric Centre, has died while in custody.

According to CSC, Stuart died on May 17 and his death is believed to be from natural causes, CSC said in a release on Tuesday.

Stuart was serving an indeterminate sentence since January 17, 1978, for a range of offenses, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, arson, assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft over $1,000, and forcible confinement.

Stuarts’s next of kin have been notified, CSC said.

CSC said a review of the circumstances will be conducted and CSC policy mandates notification of the police and coroner.