'They’re my guardian angels': paramedics meet woman whose life they saved

Medavie Health Services West kicked off paramedic services week with a rare reunion where paramedics got to meet the woman whose life they saved. In a profession where lives hang in the balance often, this was a unique experience for all involved.

“I have a different name for Matt and Mitch, they’re my guardian angels.” That’s how Nicole Craig describes the two paramedics who saved her life last Monday.

Matt Mc Gurk and Mitchell Sparrow are the ones who were on the job that day.

“There are no words that I can say that would fully express my gratitude to them. I stand here with the utmost sincerity and say thank you and showing my appreciation and acknowledgment for the impact you’ve now had on my life,” Craig said.

Craig went to the Medavie headquarters a few days later and in addition to paying her bill, she requested to meet the pair that got her heart beating again.

“It’s pretty special that we get to meet you here again today. Thankfully we were just one block away when the call came in and minutes and seconds are of the utmost importance especially in that situation,” Mitchell Sparrow, paramedic told CTV News.

The rescue happened on a street bench in downtown Saskatoon. Craig felt lightheaded and doesn’t remember much after that. It was a quick-thinking coworker who called 911 immediately.

“The stars were aligned that day. We were literally a block away and that rarely happens and you were outside, and we got there and started CPR, two shocks right away,” Mc Gurk, said.

Those shocks from the defibrillator along with chest compressions got the 45-year-old’s heart pumping again.

“It’s been enlightening and definitely something I don’t want to experience again,” Craig said.

On this paramedic’s week, Mc Gurk says, while this ended up with a positive outcome, there are many trying situations emotionally doing their job. McGurk who has been on the job for 22 years says, thankfully there are more supports in place to deal with the stressors paramedics face on the job.

“We’re getting to the point where the industry and practitioners are starting to say it’s ok for me to say I’m not ok. I wouldn’t have said that five years ago” Mc Gurk said.

As for Craig she says, being given a second chance at life thanks to the job of these two has given her a new perspective.

“I think I’m just slowing down and appreciating things more and being more present.”

This year’s theme, ‘help us, help you’ highlights the important role of paramedics and how, together with healthcare partners, they ensure the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Paramedic services week is an opportunity to celebrate the profession, but also to reflect on the remarkable impact paramedics have on our communities.