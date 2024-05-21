Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday

Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Tuesday is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 10 C and a risk of frost Tuesday night with a low of 3 C.

ECCC has issued a special weather statement for parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.

Saskatoon is also included in the advisory for a second consecutive day.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” ECCC said on its website.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, according to ECCC.

“They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances,” ECCC said.

Wednesday and Thursday look for continued cool temperatures with highs of 10 C and 11 C, respectively. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Friday and Saturday with Highs 20 C and lows 7 C.

The week wraps up with a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach 19 C on Sunday and 22 C on Monday.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday night.

- With files from Drew Postey.