SASKATOON -- A McDonald’s employee at 920 Centennial Blvd. in Warman reported they tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, the company says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities,” according to a news release.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on Oct. 31 from 11 p.m. to 7. a.m.”

Guests who may have visited the restaurant on Oct. 31 are advised to take directions from local public health experts.