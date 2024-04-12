Wanted man, teen arrested after string of bear spray incidents around Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have arrested a man and teenage boy after responding to three separate bear spray incidents around the city on Thursday,

Shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to a home on the 300 block of Fairmont Drive after it was reported that bear spray had been discharged through an open window by an unknown person, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said upon arrival they found two adults and four children experiencing mild symptoms consistent with exposure to bear spray.

“They did not require medical attention. Firefighters ventilated the residence prior to the family entering again. No suspects were located in relation,” police said.

Wanted man sprayed

Later Thursday morning at around 10:00, police were called to the 100 block of Avenue T South for a report of a man suffering from bear spray.

Police said upon arrival they discovered the man was also wanted on a Canada-Wide Warrant.

"He was arrested without incident before being transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West for further treatment. No suspects were located in relation,” police said.

Wrong man targeted

Then around 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on the 3300 block of Centennial Drive for another report of a man that had been bear sprayed.

Police said investigation found that three teen boys went to the home to “confront an occupant that resided there, however, the man that answered the door was not the occupant the youth intended to confront”.

Police said following a verbal altercation, the boys discharged bear spray in the victim’s face and fled the area.

“As a result, a 13-year-old male was arrested at a residence in the 100 block of Haviland Crescent and has been charged with assault with a weapon,” police said.