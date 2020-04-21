SASKATOON -- The dogs are heading online.

On Tuesday, the University of Saskatchewan PAWS Your Stress therapy dog program launched its new online program.

It delivers pandemic-specific mental health safety tips for students and community members.

“We are all quickly learning that physical distancing doesn’t have to mean we disconnect from supports in our lives, and this includes therapy dogs,” said Colleen Dell, professor of sociology and the U of S’s research chair in One health and wellness. “We are fortunate to have the technology to take our service online during COVID-19.”

Partnering with the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program Dell will lead the delivery of the PAWS Your Stress program virtually, with 10-minute Facebook Live events at least twice a week for U of S students and the greater Saskatchewan community.

The live events feature a therapy dog doing every day healthy activities such as heading outside for walks and grooming. They’ll run until the end of July.

Zaphod, a great Pyrenees therapy dog, and handler Tonya will do the first online therapy dog visit Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Anyone looking to view the virtual events can watch on Facebook (@PAWSYourStress), and afterwards, the U of S said the recorded video will be linked to additional social media platforms, including Instagram (@pawsyourstress), Twitter (@PawsStress) and YouTube (PAWSYourStress).

“The therapy dog teams care deeply about the well-being of students, staff and faculty on our campus and the people of Saskatchewan. We hope these virtual visits will be helpful to a lot of people who are isolated right now – kids, youth, seniors and adults,” said Dell in a news release.

'He was like a friend': Subie the therapy dog touched lives

Service dogs bring Canadian veterans 'back into the light'

The program is also partnering with Scholastic Canada for online readings of favourite children's books. Therapy dog teams will be featured during the book-reading sessions online.