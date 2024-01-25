Vintage video shows an epic, rough and tumble NHL matchup in Saskatchewan

Rick Bowness is head coach of one of the best teams in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets.

And believe it or not, both the Jets and Bowness have some history in Saskatchewan.

In 1993, the Eaton’s retail chain was still going, and Saskatoon was playing host to regular season NHL games.

It was a different world.

On one side was the Winnipeg Jets. On the other side were the Ottawa Senators, who’s coach at the time was Rick Bowness.

And we recently found rare footage in our archive of this tilt between two Canadian teams at Sasktel Centre.

This contest featured a little bit of everything, including some big hits, some nice goals, a fight and some really loose fitting apparel.

The Winnipeg Jets dominated this contest, lighting the lamp eight times, including a nice goal from Teemu Selanne.

But the win didn’t come without paying the price in the form of physical play from the Senators, who levied some big hits, including a crushing collision between Darcy Loewen and Fredrik Olausson.

That led to Dallas Eakins and Laurie Boschman dropping the gloves right along the side boards near the glass.

Fans got a front row seat to see two teams who left it all out on the ice.

In the end the Jets won 8-2. The game was a success and fans loved it.

But the world was different.

The Winnipeg Jets moved to phoenix three years later, and just after that Eaton’s shut it doors.

The retail chain never came back. But the Jets did, and so has Rick Bowness.