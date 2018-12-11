

The architecture company behind Midtown Plaza’s renovations has released a digital rendering of the mall’s new food court.

MMC Architects posted the video, titled ‘Midtown Food Hall Walkthrough’, on YouTube earlier this month.

The video begins from the escalator, showing long bar-style tables and windows covering an entire wall.

The new food court will be on the mall’s second floor, which used to be occupied by Sears.

Midtown’s new food court will be home to 16 vendors, according to the mall’s general manager.

The first floor of the former Sears will be divided by about 12 retailers.

The new food court is expected to open on July 25.