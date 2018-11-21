

Alexa Lawlor





Changes are in the works at Midtown Plaza, beginning with a new food court on the second level of the former Sears.

Renderings of the mall redevelopment were unveiled Wednesday morning in the current food court – soon to be the location of the new Mountain Equipment Co-op, which was announced Tuesday.

“Take a look at the existing food court. How old is it – and it certainly needs to be cleaned up, so we had two choices,” said Terry Napper, the mall’s general manager.

“I think it’s a common sense plan versus trying to renovate this food court.”

The new Mountain Equipment Co-op isn’t expected to open until the spring of 2020, but the new food court will be opening in July next year.

“The (current) food court will operate until July 24, the new food court will open on July 25, and then we can come back and do MEC here,” Napper said.

According to Napper, there will be 16 tenants in the new food court. Additionally, he said there are about 12 open spaces for retailers to occupy on the first floor of the old Sears space.

No deals have yet been signed for potential tenants.