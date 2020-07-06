SASKATOON -- The Canadian division of an American timber giant has been fined for a workplace injury that happened in Hudson Bay in October of 2017.

On June 23, Weyerhaeuser Company Limited of Vancouver was fined $182,000 after pleading guilty to one count under Saskatchewan's workplace health and safety legislation, according to a news release from the provincial government.

The regulatory charges came in the wake of an Oct. 5, 2017 incident where a worker was seriously injured in Hudson Bay after being hit by a forklift, the province said.

The firm, which is the Canadian arm of U.S.- based Weyerhaeuser Company, pleaded guilty to contravening a clause of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in Hudson Bay Provincial Court on Nov. 26, 2019.

As a result, the company was fined $130,000 with a $52,000 surcharge.