

Alexa Lawlor





The Muskeg Lake Cree Nation urban reserve will donate five tipis to some of their collaborators to celebrate working together for 30 years.

“The theme of the celebration was 30 years collaborating with the City of Saskatoon,” said Mike Icton, CEO of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation Investment Management Corporation.

“This urban reserve never would have happened without their collaboration. So, in honour of truth and reconciliation, we thought what better symbolism than a tipi – something that we use in ceremonies, something that we use culturally.”

The urban reserve’s 30th anniversary celebrations continue with the tipi donation, in addition to a sod-turning ceremony for a new building for SIGA that took place at the end of September.

Three of the five tipis will go to Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, one will go to the City of Saskatoon and one will go to the White Buffalo Youth Lodge.

Each tipi will be embroidered with a special logo designed to commemorate the 30th anniversary. The donation is in honour of truth and reconciliation, as well as to encourage knowledge about the use and importance of tipis for years to come.

“I’d like to see 10 years from now – be able to walk through the park one day, and see that tipi maybe set up with White Buffalo or set up with the City of Saskatoon and it just represents that kind of big day of the 30th anniversary,” Icton said.