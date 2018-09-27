

Saskatoon has benefitted from increased economic activity, job creation and a closer relationship with the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation for 30 years, Mayor Clark says.

“This is something that we can be proud of in Saskatoon. We want to lead the national conversation about how to create a more resilient, inclusive community that is working together with First Nations partners toward reconciliation. I would like to offer my largest thanks to everyone involved for making these past 30 years so successful,” he said in a news release.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is Canada’s first created commercial urban reserve. It has established a separate board of directors to oversee the business that ensures stability and security for investors in the McKnight Commercial Centre, according to the news release.

"We've removed the politics out of the business and we've left that with individuals that have that capacity to be able to build our economic development base. That's what we've done and that's why it’s been so successful," Paul Ledoux, a councillor for Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, told CTV News.

The urban reserve is running out of space for growth.

"There's seven to eight acres left to develop, so we're slowly getting to the end," said Murray Westerlund, board chair of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation's Investment Corporation.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has been a tenant for more than a decade, and Westerlund says he’s thrilled with SIGA’s plans to expand their new head office located within the Asimakaniseekan Askiy (Veteran’s Land) urban reserve.

“We are confident this land will continue to develop for the benefit of all Saskatoon citizens and continue to be a relationship model and business model,” Westerlund said.

With files from Laura Woodward