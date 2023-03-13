University of Saskatchewan launches policy aimed at preventing Indigenous identity fraud

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has launched a new online system to prevent Indigenous identity fraud.

The website goes with the university’s deybwewin | taapwaywin | tapwewin policy intended to protect Indigenous truth and space for everyone.

“Our new website helps people to navigate what documentation is acceptable, what the policy is all about, different intricacies of the policy and also houses the launch to the online verification process,” said Angela Jaime, interim U of S vice-provost Indigenous engagement.

Those seeking to register their Indigenous identity can do so under their community’s chosen method. That could be though documentation by a Métis citizenship card, or an Indian status card.

Oral traditions are another acceptable form, in which someone from the community talks to the university's Indigenous engagements standing room committee.

“We've had people who were untruthful about who they are and their connection to the community and they've held Indigenous space,” said Jaime.

The university is looking to ensure job scholarships intended for Indigenous people are going to them.

“That space is set aside and specific to Indigenous people and we want to be sure that Indigenous people are holding that space,” she said.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Vice-Chief Aly Bear says steps like these need to be taken by other universities.

“It’s very important that we are taking those steps to make sure that we don't have any more Indigenous identity fraud, because that creates a lot of harm,” said Bear. “Especially for our post-secondary students, and our students who are wanting to exercise their treaty rights to education.”