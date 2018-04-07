U.S. President Donald Trump tweets about fatal Humboldt Broncos crash
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 12:04PM CST
U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted about a collision involving a semi-truck and a junior hockey league’s bus in Saskatchewan.
Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to social media to address the tragedy.
“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” he said in a tweet.
Several hockey organizations including the Swift Current Broncos, Hockey Canada and the National Hockey League also tweeted their condolences.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Broncos organization, the families, the friends, the fans and entire Humboldt community. #PrayersForHumboldt,” Hockey Canada tweeted.
More Stories
- Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among the dead after fatal crash 10
- Live updates from reporters covering Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash
- U.S. President Donald Trump tweets about fatal Humboldt Broncos crash
- Fourteen dead after Humboldt Broncos bus, semi crash 4
- Cold temperature records broken across Sask. 1
- Backyard chicken rentals coming to Saskatchewan, despite bylaws in some cities 1
- City proposes rules on where to allow pot shops 1
- Judge denies bail for man charged in Saskatoon overdoses