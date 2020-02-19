SASKATOON -- The Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council of the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture are teaming up to promote sustainable food security in the country.

“It is an important market and from a Canadian perspective we already have a good relationship with them and we want to build on that for the long term,” Stephen Visscher, director of strategic partnerships and COO of the institute, told CTV News.

The consortium will work with partners in Canada and Bangladesh to deliver programs focused on enhancing farmer incomes, addressing the effects of climate change in Bangladesh, and strengthening the country’s delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to a news release.

That includes plans for an agricultural research centre in Bangladesh in honour of Canada’s support during the Bangladesh War of Independence and the long-standing bilateral relationship between both countries, the release says.

Saskatchewan exports to Bangladesh totalled $306 million in 2018.

With files from Alessandra Carneiro