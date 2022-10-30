U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record

University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.

Nyhus broke the team’s all-time single season passing yards record, helping lead his team to a 24-1 victory over the Dinos.

Nyhus finishes the season with 2,803 total passing yards.

"It's such a historic program here at the University of Saskatchewan — such a rich tradition in football,” Nyhus said in a Huskies Athletics news release.

“It's pretty cool that one of my best buds Kyle Siemens held the record before me, so it's kind of cool that he can, in a sense, pass the torch onto me.”

Next up for the Huskies is the Canada West semi-final at Griffiths Stadium on Nov. 5 versus the University of Manitoba.