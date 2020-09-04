SASKATOON -- According to the University of Saskatchewan, enrollment is up by over two per cent and is on track to be the university’s highest ever.

“We expect this to be the sixth straight year of planned enrolment growth,” Alison Pickrell, assistant vice-provost of strategic enrolment management, said in a press release.

By the end of the academic year in April 2021, enrolment is expected to exceed 26,000.

Canadian graduate students have increased by 2.5 per cent, while international graduate student enrolment is down by five per cent.

“Our existing enrolment plan is certainly focused on a growth agenda,” said Pickrell.

“To that end we have added seats in certain programs. However, given the effects of the pandemic, we are pleasantly surprised to see evidence of growth in these challenging times.”