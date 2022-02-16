Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'

Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.

Beginning Wednesday, the Frances Morrison Central Library and the Dr. Feda Ahenakew Library will no longer allow patrons to freely roam the shelves of books in an attempt to provide a safer environment.

In a statement on its website, Saskatoon Public Library said in-library services at the two locations will be paused “while we make operational changes that support our goal to provide a safe, harassment-free environment for our patrons and employees.

“We appreciate the support of our community and our many partners as we respond to this challenging time,” the statement read.

The service changes will remain in effect until Feb. 28. Holds pick-up, Grab & Go bags, faxing, scanning and printing services will still be available.

Saskatoon Public Libraries has nine locations across the city.

--More details to come.