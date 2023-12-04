SASKATOON
    • Two killed in separate crashes on Sask. highway

    Two people are dead following two separate crashes on a highway in north-central Saskatchewan over the weekend.

    The first collision happened on Friday morning on Highway 3 near Paradise Hill, about 274 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    According to an RCMP news release, a truck and a car collided, and the driver of the car was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Officers are working with the coroner to identify the person killed.

    Police said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    On Sunday afternoon, RCMP were called to another two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 just south of Tisdale. Police say a car and SUV collided at an intersection.

    The driver of the car — a 57-year-old Prince Albert man — was declared dead at the scene.

    RCMP said his next of kin have been notified.

    The driver and four passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

    Police said the 36-year-old driver faces charges related to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. 

