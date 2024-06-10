Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers

Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.

Members of the police bike unit approached the duo around 7 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from an area along the river near the Bessborough, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The officers saw the man and woman sitting by an open fire and “stopped to investigate a possible bylaw violation.”

“While being questioned, the two became combative, began physically assaulting the officers and attempted to disarm them,” police said.

“After a significant struggle, the two were brought into custody and are now facing charges.”

The two face charges including assaulting a police officer and attempting to take their weapon. The man was also charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The officers sustained minor injuries, police said.