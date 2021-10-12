Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London