

CTV Saskatoon





The trial of a Saskatoon man who’s pleaded not guilty to four child pornography-related charges was underway Wednesday.

Abdul Jat, who was 19 when he was detained by police in July 2016, was in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Court heard from the Crown’s expert witness, Det. Const. Lindsey Wall, a forensic technician.

Wall testified a phone seized from Jat — and which Wall said he determined belonged to Jat — included 18 photographs of a victim as well as 49 user accounts, including an account on Facebook messenger under the name Jo Jo.

Wall said the account was involved in conversations with the victim.

Charges against Jat include child luring, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and extortion to obtain intimate images.

Jat’s defence lawyer argued several other accounts not linked to any specific names on the phone indicates Jat may not have been the only user of the smartphone.

Most of the evidence and testimonies set to be heard Thursday will be under voir dire — a trial within a trial that determines if the evidence is admissible in court.